23.10.2019 Music News

ShotKode proclaims ‘genuine’ love for girlfriend in ‘Heavy’ music video

By Mustapha Attractive
ShotKode of World Map Records is gradually cementing his status in the Ghanaian music industry.

He is indeed one artist to always look out for when it comes to churning out good afrobeat songs. He recently dropped his chart blazing single titled ‘Heavy’.

ShotKode teamed up with Bra Shizzle to shoot the video for ‘Heavy. In the video, ShotKode proclaims love for his lover and makes plans to marry her.

The song is produced, mixed and mastered by Changes.

Video link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8l0-bKg18g

