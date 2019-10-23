ModernGhanalogo

23.10.2019

‘JAMESTOWN FISHERMAN’ Gets 5 Nominations For NELAS Awards

By Samuel Ansah Boateng
Jamestown Fisherman, a hilarious television series has been nominated for five awards by the Nollywood Entertainment and Leadership Awards 2019 (NELAS) in London, United Kingdom.

The nomination categories include Best Tv Series, Best Indigenous Male Actor , Best Indigenous Female Actor, Best Comedian And The Best African Producer.

Bismark Odoi, popularly known as Bismark the Joke, who features in Jamestown Fisherman as ‘Sebe’ has particularly been blessed with the Best Indigenous Actor and the Best Comedian categories.

Producer cum actor, Daniel Kofi Ewusie, has also been nominated for the Best African Producer category, whilst Beatrice Chinery, as ‘Maa Fante’ gets the nod for the Best Indigenous Female Actor category.

The nominations which was released earlier in October included other personalities like Umar Krupp, Kwame Damptey, Eddie Nartey and others for the Best African Producer category.

Other nominees include Safina Haroun of the ‘Taste of a Woman’ fame; for the Best Indigenous Female Actor category, Van Vicker (Okomfo Anokye Poma) for the Best Indigenous Male Actor category, and Akpos Ogagbe and Brown Cube Flora for the Best Comedian category.

NELAS promotes, recognises and rewards individuals and groups who are working hard in the movie industry in the United Kingdom.

Winners of the awards will be announced on 7th December at the Epping Forest Hotel in London.

