23.10.2019 Celebrity

"I Don Chop Naija Jollof Since 2013" — M.anifest Speaking Pidgin [Watch]

By News Desk
2 HOURS AGO CELEBRITY

M.anifest speaks on collabo with Simi, more in Pidgin on Correct 104.3 FM

Ace Ghanaian rapper M.anifest was in Lagos following his collaboration with Simi on the 'Big Mad' record.

In this interview with Rabony of Correct FM 104.3, Lagos, the rapper speaks on how the record happened as well as his upcoming album, M.I. Abaga v. Vector feud and of course, the long running comparison between Ghana and Naija jollof rice. Watch M.anifest and Rabony has so much fun in this interview:

