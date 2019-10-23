[Watch] Joyce Blessing, Jayana Thrill Fans At Shatta Wale’s Reign Concert

The second edition of Shattawale’s reign concert which was held at the Fantasy Dome last Saturday 19th October will certainly become a memorable day for Joyce Blessing .

Being the only gospel musician who performed among other secular artistes at the Reign Concert could be a bit intimidating but no, Joyce Blessings displayed her versatility.

The multi award winning gospel minstrel beat all odds and delivered a stupendous performance with popular songs of hers including; I Swerve You, Repent, Victory , and her latest hit single Adam Nana

Joyce Blessing performed alongside her newly signed artiste Jayana who is recently earning attention with her Victory song which features Joyce Blessing.

This year’s edition of the Reign Concert saw the Launch of Shattawale’s Wonder Boy Album and performances from the likes of eShun, Kwaw Kese, Becca, Kofi Kinaata, Kofi Mole, Medikal and more.