DJ Asumadu Blasts Bullet Over Fantana’s Promiscuous Dressing

US-based Ghanaian Disc Jockey, Solomon Asumadu Mensah popularly known as DJ Asumadu has hit hard of Bullet over the recent improper dressing of Fantana.

The RuffTown Records signee incurred the wrath of Ghanaians for exposing her ‘panty liner’ at the just ended Reign concert held on Saturday.

This without any fear and doubt compelled many folks to go hard on her especially her manager Bullet as he is well known for using indecent means to promote his musicians.

Adding his voice, DJ Asumadu in an Instagram Post sighted by FNN 24 asked Bullet to desist from the same old tricks he used to promote the late Ebony of blessed memories on his new signees.

He warned that Ghanaians are not ready to entertain those cheap hypes.

He shared;

“If you truly wanna be accepted in the industry in the land of Mother Ghana and the world of entertainer for lifetime then please learn some lessons from the late Ebony Reigns story. (Nana Hemaa, May your soul Rest In Peace). The same mouth which were crying and praising her after her demise were same people talking a lot about her while she was alive. My sister no hatred and bad feelings. Forget about the hype and think deep into your career. Mind you, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and others are doing due to their culture which is not accepted in GH. To the entire Ruff Town Records, we ain’t gonna wait for your acts to influence our youth negatively! Bullet you are doing well but that your plan b to trend your acts ain’t real na gyae. There are so many ways of killing the cat. Your brand is what we gonna talk of whenever you are not in the room so bro do well with their outfits for gigs. Mind of DJ Asumadu. #iloveghana #ghananews”