Ernest Opoku, E.O Musical Band Donate To Teshie Children's Home

Ghanaian notable gospel musician Ernest Opoku together with his E.O Musical band and his E.O Music and Charity Foundation has donated to the Teshie Children's Home in Accra.

The gospel musician who has been donating to the needy frequently decided to partner with his band this time around in order to maximize the quantity of items for donation.

Speaking in an interview with AttractiveMustapha.com, Ernest Opoku said that as Christmas draws nearer, and the world prepares to welcome a new year, it is imperative to put a smile on the faces of the less privileged.

“During Christmas, not just donating items but paying a visit to the “Homes” of the needy and less privileged will make them happy as seeing musicians and actors around will bring smiles to their faces.

Members of E.O Musical band who accompanied Ernest Opoku include his manager Oppong Dominic, Stephen Yeboah, Keyboardist, Asomah Bismark a vocalist, Collins Agyei Guitarist,Amponsah Lydia Backing Vocalist and sound Engineer Oppong Evans.