Ebony's Replacement Release Visuals For Her Single 'New Crush'

Bony to the world records front liner and new sensational singer Kim Maureen has officially release visual for her new single 'New Crush'.

According to her, her new single “new crush” is an honor to her CEO for being her new crush as she is indirectly warning men to stay away from her and women to stay away from her CEO.”

"Yeah, Mr. Kwarteng is my new crush but not what you are thinking. He is my new crush and he has been my crush even before I met him. This song is an honor to him and he is the inspiration behind my new crush song,” she told Sammy Flex in an interview.

Watch the official video below: