Papistic Of Radio Bar To Be Honored @bama19

Ebenezer Carl Erskine

One of Ghana's renowned media personality and broadcaster Mr. Ebenezer Carl Erskine popularly called Papistic of Radio BAR in Sunyani - Bono Region's capital to be honored at the second edition of the annual BONO AHAFO MUSIC AWARDS 2019.

Mr Ebenezer Carl Erskine throughout his media profession in the region have supported and sponsored several talented young Artist.

His has an enviable track record as Operations Officer 1 of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and have been in the media space and on Radio for the past 15 years.

Mr. Ebenezer Carl Erskine completed Sunyani Senior High School and later went to the Institute of Mangement Studies and now studying at UCOMS in Kumasi Chartered Institute of Marketing Programme.

As part of the objectives of BONO AHAFO MUSIC AWARDS - BAMA, Papistic deserves to be celebrated as a Living Legend in Ghana. His extreme contributions to the music and creative arts industry across the 3 regions of BA and Ghana deserves applause.

The awards ceremony - BAMA is scheduled to take place in Sunyani - Tyco City Hotel Auditorium on the 2nd of November 2019.