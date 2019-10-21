Songwriter of the Year Award will be bonus for me – Kofi Kinaata  

Ghanaian Hip Life, High Life musician Kofi Kinaata has said that winning Song Writer of the Year award at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with his 'Things Fall Apart Song,' is not his priority.

Speaking to Nana Tuffour on Citi TV's Saturday Live after a spectacular live band performance, the Fante Rap God explained that any award he will win would be considered as a bonus to his achievements.

“I just did the song and I think there are stuff that I need to say and I said it. Songwriter of the Year will be a bonus. That wasn't the motive for the song. I just wanted to do a song that would address issues and that is what I did, people love it so I'm okay,” he added.

'Things Fall Apart' which was released a few weeks ago has received plaudits from music lovers for its theme and the depth of the lyrical content.

The song mentions the ills of society, as the singer questions the religiosity of people in society who commit various wrongdoings.

Kofi Kinaata who has won Songwriter of the Year award before at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, has hit songs like 'Susuka', 'The Whole Show', 'Made in Taadi, Confession', 'Adam and Eve 'and' Single and Free'.

–

By: Abdulai Tajudeen | citinewsroom.com | Ghana