Lawyer of the CEO of Miss Commonwealth beauty pageant has condemned reports that their visit to a shrine in Koforidua was to ascertain who stole a missing ¢500.

A former contestant, Nana Ama Essien, had claimed that she had been sent to a fetish priest and was tortured after she was found guilty of stealing the money.

However, the lawyer, Michael Donkor told Naa Ashorkor on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z on Saturday that the team had completely different reasons going to Koforidua.

He stated that it was because Nana Ama Essien has reported her “mobile money pincode was changed, phone was missing and sim card that she said she found on the floor chewed by someone and threatening messages according to Nana Ama she had on Sunday of the competition.”

Mr Donkor added that the narration of events by Nana Ama Essien who had accused the pageant organisers and a fetish priest of abuse are riddled with lies.

He stated that his client, Princess Duncan had no knowledge she and the girls were going to a shrine.

“According to my client, it was after a meeting was held that one organiser by name Isaac suggested he knows a place in Koforidua where they use eggs to ascertain who had committed a crime,” he said.

Mr Donkor said, “my client said she did not know they were going to see a fetish priest. if she had, she says she would not have gone to Koforidua.”

He stated that Nana Ama Essien’s uncle had gone to a shrine to reveal that the winner Gloria Obeng Nyarko had stolen her phone, chewed her sim card and sent her threats to which the team needed to find answers to.

However, host of Adom Entertainment Hall, Mike 2, who had followed up the issue to Koforidua who was also on the show said the fetish priest had told him he had a call from some persons who wanted to find the thief of some money in the pageantry’s house .

Prior to his appearance on Showbiz A-Z, Mr Donkor had issued a rejoinder to set the record straight about what had been reported earlier.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com