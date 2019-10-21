Bawumia Mesmerised By Stone City Beauty

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been mesmerized by the beauty of Klefe in the Volta Region.

Her picturesque landscape, he said, was worthy of harnessing for tourism.

The vice-president was the guest of Togbe Koku Dzaga XI, the Paramount Chief of Klefe Traditional Area and the people of the area, when they celebrated their annual yam festival yesterday.

It was a colourful event spiced with “splendid borborbor dance and cultural display,” he remarked.

The vice-president could have remembered his secondary school days' lessons in physical geography, when he surveyed the topography of Klefe, which as he observed, had “a unique landscape and topographic features, earning for it the enviable name of Stone City.”

He could not subdue the urge to propose to the town's planners and chiefs to “work hand in hand with the Volta Regional Coordinating Council and the Ministry for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, on how to harness the tourism potential of Stone City for the sustainable development of the area.”

He urged the people to ensure the prevalence of peace and unity not only among the chiefs of the area and their subjects but throughout the country.

The cost of a breakdown of peace, law and order is beyond contemplation, adding “these are necessary conditions for development.”

He used the opportunity to announce that the construction of the Klefe Dome to Ziavi road and Klefe town roads by Sanam Ghana Limited will begin soon.

Also about to start soon, he told his hosts, is the work on the Hohoe-Jasikan-Dodo Pepeso road under the Sinohydro facility.

President Akufo-Addo, he went on, has begun in earnest, massive road construction projects across the country, of which the Volta Region is having her fair share.

