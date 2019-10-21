Freaky Friday Set To Hit Sunyani

You don't need to be told, Freaky Friday powered by fifthwave presents to you the first-ever official jam for all Tertiary Institutions in "BA" at a cool rate Gh10 cedis.

What if your most extraordinary October happiness is Friday, Freaky Right?

Well, this is expectedly designed for the specific explo you need.

It is the first-ever official jam for all tertiary institutions in "BA" the all explosive Freaky Friday you have been waiting for.

Cooking at EUSBET ROYAL LOUNGE on the holy night of 25th October, 2019 at 8:00 Prompt.

Pamper yourself this rainy season with a sparkle of nightlife. Be naturally vibrant.

When all the foine shodies are repping live, chairman can't avoid miss a beat, really.

Its either you meet your crush or your crush meets you there.

Don't be a boring crush, buy a double ticket for him or her, come have a night full of entertainment to yourself and vibe along.

You might have been eying a particular lady or a guy, get a double ticket, surprise him/her with it and come have a full night of fun.

However, the much anticipated Freaky Friday Jam gives the chance to the hottest Bae's of the night free entry till 11:00 pm, Free photoshoot, Bollyphotography and many more.

For tickets, call 0544711892 / 0543449957 / 0559753301

If you think you tough and ganging, jack don't miss this 👍💯 mese wuramu...bcos it's gonna be FREAKY... 3b3y3 Fun... 3b3y3 Brutaaaal... 3b3y3 Gidigidi...