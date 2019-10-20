We appreciate your support; Organizers of Ghana Music Awards UK to industry players

Organizers of Ghana Music Awards UK express sincere gratitude to people within the Creative Arts industry for showing massive support and offering efforts that made the event successful.

The 2019 Ghana Music Awards UK came off successfully at the Discovery Center in London on Saturday, 5th October, and was followed by an after-party on 13th October, 2019 at the VBO Stars Lounge with popular celebrated Ghanaian musicians in attendance.

In a shot video sighted by Attractivemustapha.com on social media platforms of the organizers of the Awards scheme, they thanked everyone who came out to support, the artistes who performed at the event, all the media houses that supported, all followers and well-wishers who tweeted, hash-tagged, and reposted the contents and cherished sponsors for the huge support.

“Two weeks ago today we shutdown London in yet another massively turned-out show, the GMAUK19. A big thank you to everybody that came out, the artistes that performed, all the media houses that supported, every follower and well-wisher that twittered, hash-tagged, and reposted our contents and our cherished sponsors for the huge support. God bless us all. See you next year with the biggest bang.

#gmauk #ghanamusicawardsuk”, the post stated.

Alordia Promotions, the main organizers of Ghana Music Awards UK collaborated with Chaos Media and West Coast in UK who contributed enormously for the organization of the After-Party