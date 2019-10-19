Sarkodie to speak at 2019 ACCES music conference

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie has been announced as one of the guest speakers at this year's ACCES music conference, which takes place in Accra, Ghana, on 28, 29 and 30 November.

The multi award-winning rapper will be at the pan-African music trade event to share his rich experience as a leading figure in the Ghanaian and African music industry.

The ‘Saara’ hitmaker will take part in ACCES' popular Conversations series alongside Ditto Music founder and CEO Lee Parsons , in a session that will focus on Sarkodie's career as an artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The discussion will address such areas as music distribution, management, branding and collaborations, among others. It will also give Sarkodie an opportunity to share his views on the evolution of the music business on the continent in a global context.

The ACCES Conversations series have previously featured renowned music industry professionals like Mr Eazi , Blinky Bill , Blick Bassy and former Fela Kuti manager Rikki Stein .

Sarkodie will be at ACCES 2019, fresh from winning the Best International Flow Award at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards. He joins already confirmed speakers including Akon , fellow Ghanaian artists Samini and Wanlov the Kubolor as well as Chocolate City vice-president Aibee Abidoye (Nigeria), Boulevard Festival co-director Hicham Bahou (Morocco), TRUE Africa founder and editor-in-chief Claude Grunitzky (Togo/UK), Simfy OTT music services head Oye Akideinde (Nigeria), Boomplay Ghana manager Elizabeth Ntiamoah (Ghana), artist and music producer Kofi 'IamBeatMenace' Boachie-Ansah (Ghana) and Grammy-nominated musician, author and rights activist Mark Levine (US).

This year’s ACCES programme will feature more than 80 speakers from around the globe and 13 bands from different African countries that will entertain delegates over the three days of the conference.