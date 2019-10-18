Van Vicker, Bismark The Joke, Eddie Nartey, Others Nominated For Nollywood Awards

Organizers of Nollywood, Entertainment & Leadership Awards have officially released the nominees list for the 2019 edition of the event.

NELAS Awards is a platform that brings both celebrities and leaders in various career fields under one roof and celebrates the achievements of well-deserved Actors, Musicians, Leaders and individuals that stand out in the community for their achievements.

This year’s edition is scheduled to take place at The Epping Forest Hotel, 30 Oak Hill Woodford Green IG8 9NY, London on 7th December.

Ghana’s Van Vicker, Bismark the Joke, Prince David Osei, Doreen Avio, Sammy Flex, Eddie Nartey who directed the movie titled “The New Adabraka” and James Gardiner have been nominated for Best Movie and Best Actor lead role categories respectively.

In a post on social media, cited by Attractivemustapha.com the CEO of NELAS Awards Danny Erskine cautioned critics that the nominations are based on works submitted. This means that if your works were not submitted and it is an underlining reason not to be nominated or given an award.

Check out the full list of nominees;

https://nelasawards.com/nelas-nominees-2019