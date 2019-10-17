Take Business Risk – Dominic Appiah To Young Entrepreneurs

Renowned UK-based Ghanaian businessman and lecturer, Dominic Appiah, has dared today’s young entrepreneurs to value integrity and be ready to take more business risk.

According to Mr Appiah, who is the principal consultant at Glocal Ventures (UK) Ltd and current undergraduate and postgraduate business lecturer at Arden University, said “I always encourage young people to value integrity and must be ready to take business risk. Don’t regret failure, else you would regret not trying. We never know the outcome of our efforts unless we actually practise.”

In an interview, Mr Appiah shared that at Arden University he leads various modules, including International Marketing, International Management, and Contemporary Management Issues.

He noted, “Being successful requires a lot of hard work. Young entrepreneurs must have vision and keep their vision clear at all times and also ensure that they keep challenging themselves.”

Before joining Arden University, Dominic said, he was the Global Network Learning coordinator at Pittsburgh University, London Campus. He is a fellow of the Higher Education Academy (HEA), a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), Chartered Institute of Insurance (CII) and the British Academy of Management (BAM).

He had his secondary education at Accra Academy and went on to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics and Philosophy, at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Appiah migrated to the United Kingdom in 2003 to study for his MBA at the University of Wales and further obtained his PhD from Plymouth University.

He says he is actively engaged in academic research and the plethora of his research works investigate the dynamics of consumer purchase intentions in digitally disrupted markets and building resistance to brand switching in these competitive markets.

He has published extensively in academic books and journals, including International Journal of Consumer Behaviour and International Journal of Retailing & Consumer Services. He also collaborates with leading researchers and has presented papers at reputable international conferences.

He also has far-reaching experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining academia, he worked at State Insurance Company in Ghana; and GIA Insurance and Ghana International Bank, both in the UK.

“I informally did a lot of consulting for friends with businesses offshore who were looking for a way to generate new business in the UK. My reaction then after was to set up a team of consultants to formally support businesses offshore in terms of business development and marketing. I thought this would help these businesses to better focus on what they do locally while we find leads for their products and services primarily in the UK and globally.”

Dominic added that, “Glocal Ventures was modelled around the concept of Globalisation. In-house business development and marketing solutions are old-fashioned, especially true when it comes to B2B marketing. It can get quite complicated for businesses to come up with the necessary resources in order to tailor a solid individualised marketing strategy that’s simultaneously going to align with the objectives of these offshore businesses and deliver the necessary results, not to mention how expensive it can be.