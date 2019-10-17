Ms Commonwealth Contestant Accept stealing ¢500 But... — Fetish Priest

A fetish priest Togbe Sitor has explained that the third runner-up of the Miss Commonwealth pageant admitted to stealing the ¢ 500 she was accused of in his house.

Togbe Sitor told the host of Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall, Mike 2, that Nana Ama Essien apologised when she was found to have stolen the money and promised never to repeat her actions again.

On Tuesday, Nana Ama Essien, 24, who emerged as Miss Role Model in the pageant shared a chilling account of how she was allegedly tortured over a missing GH¢500.

Nana Ama said she was dragged to Togbe Shito’s shrine at Kukurantumi near Koforidua in the Eastern region where she was taken through “trial by ordeal.”

She claimed that she was tortured after an egg she was given to throw on a hard surface did not break.

However, the fetish priest denied torturing anyone in his premises.

He told Mic 2 that Nana Ama might have twisted the story and faked the injuries.

Togbe Sitor added that alongside Nana Ama, one other guy was also found to have allegedly stolen a cloth but after they only apologised and were let go.

Meanwhile, Nana Ama told Merqury Quaye on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on Wednesday that to get Togbe Sitor to stop torturing her, she had to admit to stealing the money.

Photo: Nana Ama Essien’s skin was full of abrasion from her ordeal

The police have since picked up the organiser of the pageant as well as the fetish priest to commence investigations.

He stated that the two were granted bail on Tuesday, October 15.

