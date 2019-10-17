AKOSUA KONCEPTZ launches 3rd edition of “December to Remember” UK

Organizers of “December to Remember UK” A night to remember have officially launched the 2019 edition of the event.

The Launch which was held at Imperial Way Croydon with some selected media people to interact and suggest how to make this year’s edition successful saw an appreciable number of media and entertainment personalities present.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of AKOSUA KONCEPTZ, Akosua Serwaa Afriyie who is the main organizer of December to Remember UK said this year marks the 3rd edition of the program.

Akosua Serwaa Afriyie mentioned that the first edition did not have performances by artistes from Africa but rather musicians from the United Kingdom and some notable DJs on rotation.

According to her, they saw the need to invite some West African musicians including “Obi nnyane Me” hitmaker Patience Nyarko from Ghana.

She also assured that more entertainers will be on board this year.

As to what the event is about, she explained to attractivemustapha.com that it provides the guests an opportunity to socialize, network and a brief education on our daily lifestyles.

“We meet, greet, wine and dine with loved ones amidst seasoned live band music. It’s more like a huge family celebrating Christmas in our own way and offers a classic welcoming of the new year in advance.

Lucky ones go home smiling with unexpected parcels”.

