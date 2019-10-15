Afrobeat Songstress Iona Releases Photos Ahead Of Her Music Premiere By News Desk Afrobeat songstress and Ghana music talent, 28-year-old Iona, known in private life as Abena Onuawonto Sam, has released stunning photos ahead of a music premiere on Friday 18th October 2019.Her new single Leonora features Krachi and was produced by Jusino play.She is a midwife by profession and possesses a great passion for doing music.Iona is also a native of Anomabo and Akropong.
Afrobeat Songstress Iona Releases Photos Ahead Of Her Music Premiere
Afrobeat songstress and Ghana music talent, 28-year-old Iona, known in private life as Abena Onuawonto Sam, has released stunning photos ahead of a music premiere on Friday 18th October 2019.
Her new single Leonora features Krachi and was produced by Jusino play.
She is a midwife by profession and possesses a great passion for doing music.
Iona is also a native of Anomabo and Akropong.