15.10.2019 Music News

Afrobeat Songstress Iona Releases Photos Ahead Of Her Music Premiere

By News Desk
Afrobeat songstress and Ghana music talent, 28-year-old Iona, known in private life as Abena Onuawonto Sam, has released stunning photos ahead of a music premiere on Friday 18th October 2019.

Her new single Leonora features Krachi and was produced by Jusino play.

She is a midwife by profession and possesses a great passion for doing music.

Iona is also a native of Anomabo and Akropong.

