Pluzz FM’s Elvis Crystal Wins Late Afternoon Show Host Of The Year At RTP Awards 19

Pluzz FM’s Elvis Crystal has been adjudged the best late afternoon show host of the year at the 9th edition of the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, October 12.

He beat stiff competition from astute radio personalities like Jessica Opare Saforo (Citi FM), Abeiku Aggrey Santana (Okay FM), Blakk Rasta (Zylofon FM), Giovani Caleb (3FM), Micky Darling (Peace FM), KOD (Starr FM).

The fine gentleman with an apropos sense of fashion that matches his voice tone took over as Pluzz 89.9fm prime time show “Area Gang” a little over a year ago from his predecessors Nana Otu Gyandoh and Ruddy Kwakye. He was able to fit nicely into the big shoes of his senior colleagues and has grown the show to a very appreciable level with huge following since the station moved from its Sowutuom location to the West Hills Mall.

Elvis is an astute and prolific radio presenter, a growing maverick in radio programming, a smart radio and TV imaging professional, a voice actor, TV host and screen actor as well as a talent coach.

Since his presence onto Ghana’s radio scene in 2005 as a disc jock on Accra’s adult alternative radio station, Atlantis Radio where he got his grounding and influence from, he recounts strapping up knowledge and ideas from the late CEO Mr. James Appiah and other skilled broadcasters such as Mr. Robert Owusu. Elvis arduously sifted through the radio and voice over industry with persistence, verve and consistency to be one of the best radio hosts and voice artists in the country today.

He went on to explore his gifts and to broaden the scope of his abilities with Radio XYZ for a little over 6years where he worked with fine and seasoned broadcasters such as Mr. Tommy Anan-Forson, and Mr. Gordwin Avenorgbor. In 2012, industry greats have labeled him as the “next big thing” in today’s radio, he went through the learning cycles and hosted several shows including, the drive time slot, the mid-morning slot, weekend breakfast show, Weekend Evening shows, and specialist music shows such as Jazz Café and Music of Africa most of which were self-produced. Elvis amasses a wide listening audience both young and old, in 2017, he joined Accra’s urban music station, Pluzz 89.9fm, Accra’s Music Leader and advanced to be the host of the station’s drive time slot “The Drive with the Area Gang” which has become one of the country’s best drive time shows.

The young dynamic on air broadcaster who doubles often as a DJ does not only have a sleek voice that holds attention but also the gift of sustaining listeners throughout with his urban on-air style and flair, dexterity, humor, wit and a good slap of analytical outlook on newsy social issues. It’s factual that he has grown the show to a highly appreciable level with a huge fan base, you will agree that in almost every commercial vehicle you aboard, you will possibly catch his voice pervading through the speakers, even in shops and office across the capital and beyond. Aside being the drive host, his other roles at the station as Programs Manager and Head of Productions cannot be mistaken.

The jack of many trades is on live on Pluzz Fm from 3pm to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Elvis has steadily risen to be mentioned among the few poised and captivating radio personalities in the country; in 2018 Graphic showbiz featured him in the “Lords of Radio and TV” nationwide publication along with his contemporaries. He has been nominated in several industry awards some of which include the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 19 in the Best Radio Personality –Male category, Hyperlink Media Awards 2018 in the Best Radio Drive Time Personality category, and in the recent 2019 Radio and TV Personalities (RTP) Awards Africa in the Radio Late Afternoon Show Host of the Year Category.

Elvis is also a writer and narrator of modern literature, a motivational speaker, a spoken word poet and a music writer and performer. He is the dynamic and captivating narrator of his audio book “Heart, Spirit and Soul”, a collection of short inspiring stories. He hints of completing his book, which he claims is an anthology of free verse, prose and quotes.

Elvis Crystal hails from the Volta Region; he is a product of University Of Ghana, Legon, Ghana School of Marketing (GSM), and St. Mary’s Senior Seminary High School, Volta Region. He is currently a student of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) pursuing his Masters Programme.