Meet #MyStoryClothing: Fast Rising Ghanaian Celebrity Bespoke Fashion Designer

A lot of people these days put thread and needle to fabric to make clothes; but it takes more than just fabric and sewing equipment to make garments that register a signature.

My Story Clothing, an Accra-based fashion line is becoming a fast-growing trademark n exquisite men’s couture.

A men’s fashion brand established in 2016 by Nii Amatey Codjoe and Sergio Tackie, My Story clothing, is more than just a fashion brand but a lifestyle. The fashion house has been able to tap into some major and well respected brands who have patronized his services. Notable among them are Rocky Dawuni, Lexis Bill, Sammy Forson, Elorm Beenie, Brainy Beatz, just to name a few.

In the own words of the CEO, Nii Amatey Codjoe, “our brands highlights the wearer’s individual style in their own unique way. It deﬁnes the lifestyle for today’s hip and vibrant society. My Story has always strive to provide the most diverse range of men’s designer clothes possible, whilst still maintaining high standard of service to our clients”.

His bespoke collections resonates fashionable designs, elegance, royalty and class. A combination that gives customers excitement and complete conﬁdence in their apparel.

MyStory Clothing is a fast-rising fashion company anyone can trust, especially on delivery and beating timelines. Quality is the hallmark and the needed attention is so visible with the details of costumes in terms of branding and designs.