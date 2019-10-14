Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Adina, Others Thrill Fans At Odwira Festival Musical Concert

The Odwira Festival Musical Concert organized to climax this year’s Odwira Festival came off last Saturday, October 12, at the Aburi Botanical Gardens in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The much- publicised musical concert attracted over two hundred thousand fans and music lovers.Per what HotfmGhana.com gathered, it’s the first time a show organized in the Region has attracted such huge patronage which included people of all ages.

Lynx Entertainment signees, Kuami Eugene, KiDi and Dope Nation together with celebrated songstress Adina were the headliners.

Mediated by Ato Kwamina aka JustKwamina of Citi TV, the show kick-started with performances from young and talented upcoming artistes most of which are based in the Aburi- Akuapim and its environs.

Kuami Eugene and KiDi as usual, brought the heat on as they performed their back to back hit songs.‘Zanku Hitmakers ‘Dope Nation, also took the stage as they thrilled fans with an amazing performance.

Multiple award-winning songstress, Adina, once again justified why she is currently regarded as the hottest female artiste in Ghana after putting up one of the most electrifying performances on the night.

Clad in splendid Kaba top and dark blue jeans, Adina wowed patrons with songs like ‘Makoma, Too Late and Let Me Go’.

