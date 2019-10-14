ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.10.2019 Exclusive News

[Video] Stonebwoy Hits The Studio With American Singer Keri Hilson

By OdarteyGH
[Video] Stonebwoy Hits The Studio With American Singer Keri Hilson

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy is set to feature award-winning American singer, Keri Hilson on his upcoming album.

Stonebwoy is currently on his Canada & USA tour and he has put up splendid performances at two venues so far, Columbus and Houston.

From the video and photos making rounds on the Internet, Stonebwoy and Keri Hilson had a studio session together and after making the song, they both decided to goof around a bit.

Keri Lynn Hilson is an American singer, songwriter, vocal arranger and actress. She was born and raised in Decatur, Georgia and spent most of her youth working with producer Anthony Dent as a songwriter and background vocalist for several R&B and hip hop artists.

Watch the studio session below

www.odarteyghnews.com

TOP STORIES

EC Announces Vote Transfer From October 25
56 minutes ago

Gov't Clearing Debts Owed Road Contractors – Finance Ministr...
56 minutes ago

body-container-line