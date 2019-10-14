Lesley Faith Celebrates Her Birthday With Beautiful Photos
By Anabueze Emmanuel
Nigerian Female welder, Omoniye lesley faith stuns in magnificent photo shoot to mark her birthday.
Flaunting her flawless skin, the Founder Faomoly Concept dazzled in a soft Facebeat that framed out her entire face.
Founder, Faomoly Concept, Miss Omoniye lesley faith, is on her way to building a business empire. Already, her company is the toast of customers far and near, seeking fast, convenient and cost-effective experience of her work.
The Beautiful entrepreneur who is known for her luxurious & sophisticated lifestyle took fashion/beauty to the next level as she donned lovely costumes for a recent photoshoot to mark the special day.
Apart Omoniye lesley faith being a successful Welder, she is also the founder of Omoniye faith Foundation. An NGO that provides basic needs for the less privileged in the society.
