Rapper Amerado Records With UK-Based Music Producers

Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper Derrick Sarfo Kantanka with the stage name Amerado has hinted the public on his recording sessions with two UK-based music producers.

The rapper has been in the UK for some time now after his participation in the 2019 Ghana Music Awards UK ceremony held in Barking.

He made the announcement on his official Instagram page with videos to prove the recording sessions.

He also added he will be recording more songs and collaborate on projects with some UK-based musicians before returning.

