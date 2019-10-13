Okailey Verse Grabs 5 Nominations At Eastern Music Awards 2019
By Grace Afumwaa
Organisers of the Eastern Music Awards have released nominees for the third edition of the scheme.
Burniton Music Group Signee, Okailey Verse popularly Known as OV was nominated in the Afro Pop Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Afro Pop Artiste of the Year with her first song under the label "Want Me" which featured Stonebwoy.
The 2019 edition of the Eastern Music Awards was on Saturday 12th October launched at Linda Dor (Koforidua) making it the 3rd edition since its inception.
The award scheme aims at recognising artistes from the Eastern Region who have made significant impact in their respective music genres.
Below is the full list of nominees:
1. Gospel Song of the Year
Austin De Psalmist ft Mabel - Great God
2Fresh4God - Testimony
Don Hagan ft. Nero X – Mensa Aka
Jeffery Boakye Kwasi ft. Francis Amo – Yesu Nkoaa
Mama Boat - hye me ma
Nana Aboagye – Ayekwa
Nana Bema – Woara
Nhyiraba Prince – Aseda Nkoaa
Lady Adobea X Bismark Osei - Have mercy
Paa Sammy Twum – Oboafo
Prince Patricks – Kumbale
Prophet Johnson - Life
Sir Abboah Offei – Life
2. Gospel Act of the Year
Austin De Psalmist
2Fresh4God
Don Hagan
Jeffery Boakye Kwasi
Mama Boat
Nana Aboagye
Nana Bema
Nhyiraba Prince
Paa Sammy Twum
Prince Patricks
Sir Abboah Offei
3. Hip Hop Song of the Year
1 Cedi ft. Teephlow – Feeling it
Ayowa Kwame – I like it Like that
Boy tee ft. Yaa Pono – Nyame ne hene
Cashood – Dreams
Kasiebo ft. Gemini – Hustle
Kay Gee – Welcome to Ghana
Ko7- Kwahu Y3 Guy
Koo Ntakra – 21
Ladonati ft. Cashood – Blow
Splitees – Make a Move
Tee Rhyme – Twa Wa Num
Yaaba Yaw – Saa Da No
Zandy – Pull Up
4. Hip Hop /Hip Life Act of the Year
1 Cedi
Ayowa Kwame
Boy tee
Cashood
Elly Element
Kay Gee
KO7
Koo Ntakra
Ladonati
Tee Rhyme
Tumtum Boafour
Yaaba Yaw
5. Best Group of the Year
2Fresh4God
2Lhords
De- Exit
Rico Mob
Splitees
Sunshine Gang
6.Rap Act of the Year
1Cedi
Ayowa Kwame
Boy Tee
Cashood
Elly Element
K. Gee
Koo Ntakra
Phrings Icon
Tee Rhyme
7. Female Vocalist of the Year
Abby K Sokode
Shelby Rassi
Amazyn Gee
L.Gre
Lady Adobea
Mz Kiki
Nana Bema
Tish
Tyra Meek
Vanessa Nice
8. Male Vocalist of the Year
Arm Stick
Daasebre Ba Kwame Rhatty
Denchembour
I am Bracwecy
Inna Flame
Jeffery Boakye Kwasi
Lyrical Aporfii
Paa Sammy Twum
Sean Khare
Yaw Say
9. Eastern International Act of the Year
Bekey Mills
Freddy Spirit
Hakeem Bawa
Jay Baba
Kwasi Manni
Nana NYC
10. Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year
Blackstone Viper – Migraine
Faya Stone – System Bad
Finebouy Splitees – Money mi a Pre
Inna Flame ft. Knii Lante – Si Abotare
Jeffery King – Sell Out
Kasiebo – Where were you
King Maaga – Evergreen
Konana – Dream Killers
Obotan Herbalist – No Garba
Tish – iWoman
Tuff Killa – Zion
11. Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Blackstone Viper
Faya Stone
Inna Flame
Jeffery King
Kasiebo
King Maaga
Konana
Obotan Herbalist
Tish
Tuff Killa
12. Highlife Song of the Year
Aboateaa Kwasi – 3B3fa
Arm Stick - Adonko
Asonaba – Sika
Daasebre Ba Kwame Rhatty – Ware me
Danny Kay – Odo da baabi
Dausty Era ft. Stay Jay – Makoma
KatKiz – Obi Shemu
Lotty – Do your Own
Lyrical Aporfii – Obaahemaa
Pentoa – Medo Wiase
Talanku – Wonti
Yaw Say – Can’t Say Bye
13. Highlife Artiste of the Year
Aboateaa Kwasi
Arm Stick
Asonaba
Daasebre Ba Kwame Rhatty
Danny Kay
Lotty
Lyrical Aporfii
Pentoa
Talanku
Yaw Say
14. Most Promising Act of the Year
Boy Tee
Cashood
Dausty Era
Edicta
KatKiz
King Potterz
Kobby Kin
Kyranstarbwoy
Obaya
Papa Kheelo
Pin Code
Remi Haq
Sorvaiva
Spencer
Stonegee
The Stryka
Tish
Tyra Meek
Vanessa Nice
Yaw say
15. East Side Song of the Year
Boy Tee ft. Koo Ntakra – Kaayi Koomi
Daasebre Ba Kwame Rhatty – Ware me
Elly Element ft. Patapaa – Give them
K.Gee – Ghetto Youth
KatKiz – Obi Shemu
Koo Kyei ft Stonebwoy – Control it
Koo Ntakra – Bam
Phada Gaza ft. Yaa Pono – Life
Sean Khare – My Share
Stone Gee – Perfect Man
Tee Rhyme – Twa WA Num
16. Hip life Song of the Year
2Lhords – Suliya
Edicta – D3d33d3
Elly Element ft. Patapaa – Give them
Joey Kingdom – Fake Mallam
K.Joe ft. Edicta, Cashood & Ladonati – Wob3ti
KO7 ft. Fameye – Style Bia Bi
Koo Ntakra – Bam
Konana ft. Ras Kuuku - Plan
Longation – Tsoobi
Racky Nova ft. Sean Khare – Hide & Seek
Sam Krew ft. Ekow Marvel – Free Me
Tumtum Boafour ft Article wan – Es3 Wose
17. Afro Pop Song of the Year
Denchembour ft. Kofi Kinaata – Take a Ride
I am Bracwecy – Me X U
Kay Dizzle ft Dope Nation – Show Baba Remix
Kofi Byble – Baby Mama
Kwaku Gee – Tualle
Longation ft. All day – A Far
Lyrical Aporfii – Take me to your daddy
Nuru Shabba – A go make am
Obaya ft. Kay Peric – S3 Mo Ano
OV ft. Stonebwouy – Want me
Racky Nova ft. Sean Khare – Hide and seek
Rany Dope Songz – Alomo
Sean Khare – What a love
Shelby Rassi ft. ella – Obi aware me
Skuulfees – baby come
Stonegee – Perfect Man
Tyra Meek – Mene woa
Vanessa Nice – Burning Desire
18. Afro Pop Artiste of the Year
Denchembour
I am Bracwecy
Kay Dizzle
Kofi Byble
Kwaku Gee
Longation
Nuru Shabba
Obaya
OV
Rany Dope Songz
Racky Nova
Sean Khare
Shelby Rassi
Skuulfees
Stonegee
Tyra Meek
Vanessa Nice
19. Collaboration of the Year
1 cedi ft. Teephlow – Feeling it
Boy Tee ft. Koo Ntakra – Kaayi Koomi
Denchembour ft Kofi Kinaata – Take a ride
Elly Element ft. Patapaa – Give them
Inna Flame ft. Knii Lante – Si Abotare
Jeffery Boakye Kwasi ft. Francis Amo
K.Joe ft. Edicta, Ladonati & Cashood – Wob3ti
Kay Dizzle ft Dope Nation – Show Baba Remix
KO7 ft. Fameye – Style Bia Bi
Koo Kyei Ft. Stonebwoy – Control it
Koo Ntakra ft Eno Barony – Ohemaa
OV ft. Stonebwoy – Want me
Phada Gaza ft Yaa Pono – Life
Prince Patricks ft. Morris BabyFace – Kumbale
Tumtum Boafour ft. Article Wan – ESE Wose
Vanessa Nice ft. Kofi Mole - Attention.
Music Video of the Year
Daasebre Ba Kwame Rhatty – Ware me
De Exit – Makolababe
K.Gee - Welcome to Ghana
Kofi Byble – Baby Mama
Koo Kyei Ft. Stonebwoy – Control it
Nuru Shabba – A go Make Am
Obaya ft Kay Peric – S3 Mo Ano
OV ft. Stonebwoy– Want me
Talanku – Wonti
Tee Rhyme – Twa WA Num
Vanessa Nice – Burning Desire
Video Director of the Year
SOBA
Scoby Films
Salifu Abdul Hafiz
REX
Amoako Richmond
Gachios
Prince Dovlo
Kofi Awuah
Sam Armstrong
Kojo Myles
Music Producer of the Year
Aghenzy Beat
Angel Pee
BeatBoss Tims
Cybee
Drumboi
Hypelyrix
Kasapa beat
K.Joe
QholaBeatz
Rany Beats
Tukay Beat
Zadour
Sound Engineer of the Year
Aghenzy Beat
Angel Pee
BeatBoss Tims
Cybee
Dkeezy
Drumboi
Hypelyrix
K.Joe
Luzey Beat
QholaBeatz
Qwesi Frankiesberg
Rany Beats
Vex Beat
Zadour
20. Ghana Most Viral song of the Year
Kpo K3K3 – Stonebwouy
My Level – Shatta Wale
Omo Ada – Medikal
Don’t Be Late – Kofi Mole
Party – Quamina MP
Thunder – Kidi
Walaahi – Kuami Eugene
Stevie Wonder – Wendy Shay ft Shatta wale
Nothing I get - Fameye
21. Most Influential Act of the Year
Kuami Eugene
Okyeame Kwame
Medikal
Shatta Wale
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy
Wendy Shay
22. Eastern Pride of the Year
Obrafour
Medikal
Kidi
Kuami Eugene
Wendy Shay
Wutah Kobby
Dada Hafco
K.K Fosu
Pope Skinny (Asouden God)
23.Album of the Year
The Plug – Medikal
Sugar – Kidi
Rockstar –Kuami Eugene
Shay on you – Wendy Shay
24. Promoter of the Year
GizoShowbiz
Kumikasa
DJ Kula
Sammy Flex
Daabrehene
Action DJ
EagleEyeMedia
Jagonzy
DJ Kobby
Papa Attitude
25. Artist of the Year
Daasebre Ba Kwame Rhatty
Denchembour
Jeffery Boakye Kwasi
Kasiebo
Koo Kyei
Koo Ntakra
O.V
Phada Gaza
Tee Rhyme