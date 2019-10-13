Okailey Verse Grabs 5 Nominations At Eastern Music Awards 2019

Organisers of the Eastern Music Awards have released nominees for the third edition of the scheme.

Burniton Music Group Signee, Okailey Verse popularly Known as OV was nominated in the Afro Pop Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Afro Pop Artiste of the Year with her first song under the label "Want Me" which featured Stonebwoy.

The 2019 edition of the Eastern Music Awards was on Saturday 12th October launched at Linda Dor (Koforidua) making it the 3rd edition since its inception.

The award scheme aims at recognising artistes from the Eastern Region who have made significant impact in their respective music genres.

Below is the full list of nominees:

1. Gospel Song of the Year

Austin De Psalmist ft Mabel - Great God

2Fresh4God - Testimony

Don Hagan ft. Nero X – Mensa Aka

Jeffery Boakye Kwasi ft. Francis Amo – Yesu Nkoaa

Mama Boat - hye me ma

Nana Aboagye – Ayekwa

Nana Bema – Woara

Nhyiraba Prince – Aseda Nkoaa

Lady Adobea X Bismark Osei - Have mercy

Paa Sammy Twum – Oboafo

Prince Patricks – Kumbale

Prophet Johnson - Life

Sir Abboah Offei – Life

2. Gospel Act of the Year

Austin De Psalmist

2Fresh4God

Don Hagan

Jeffery Boakye Kwasi

Mama Boat

Nana Aboagye

Nana Bema

Nhyiraba Prince

Paa Sammy Twum

Prince Patricks

Sir Abboah Offei

3. Hip Hop Song of the Year

1 Cedi ft. Teephlow – Feeling it

Ayowa Kwame – I like it Like that

Boy tee ft. Yaa Pono – Nyame ne hene

Cashood – Dreams

Kasiebo ft. Gemini – Hustle

Kay Gee – Welcome to Ghana

Ko7- Kwahu Y3 Guy

Koo Ntakra – 21

Ladonati ft. Cashood – Blow

Splitees – Make a Move

Tee Rhyme – Twa Wa Num

Yaaba Yaw – Saa Da No

Zandy – Pull Up

4. Hip Hop /Hip Life Act of the Year

1 Cedi

Ayowa Kwame

Boy tee

Cashood

Elly Element

Kay Gee

KO7

Koo Ntakra

Ladonati

Tee Rhyme

Tumtum Boafour

Yaaba Yaw

5. Best Group of the Year

2Fresh4God

2Lhords

De- Exit

Rico Mob

Splitees

Sunshine Gang

6.Rap Act of the Year

1Cedi

Ayowa Kwame

Boy Tee

Cashood

Elly Element

K. Gee

Koo Ntakra

Phrings Icon

Tee Rhyme

7. Female Vocalist of the Year

Abby K Sokode

Shelby Rassi

Amazyn Gee

L.Gre

Lady Adobea

Mz Kiki

Nana Bema

Tish

Tyra Meek

Vanessa Nice

8. Male Vocalist of the Year

Arm Stick

Daasebre Ba Kwame Rhatty

Denchembour

I am Bracwecy

Inna Flame

Jeffery Boakye Kwasi

Lyrical Aporfii

Paa Sammy Twum

Sean Khare

Yaw Say

9. Eastern International Act of the Year

Bekey Mills

Freddy Spirit

Hakeem Bawa

Jay Baba

Kwasi Manni

Nana NYC

10. Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year

Blackstone Viper – Migraine

Faya Stone – System Bad

Finebouy Splitees – Money mi a Pre

Inna Flame ft. Knii Lante – Si Abotare

Jeffery King – Sell Out

Kasiebo – Where were you

King Maaga – Evergreen

Konana – Dream Killers

Obotan Herbalist – No Garba

Tish – iWoman

Tuff Killa – Zion

11. Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Blackstone Viper

Faya Stone

Inna Flame

Jeffery King

Kasiebo

King Maaga

Konana

Obotan Herbalist

Tish

Tuff Killa

12. Highlife Song of the Year

Aboateaa Kwasi – 3B3fa

Arm Stick - Adonko

Asonaba – Sika

Daasebre Ba Kwame Rhatty – Ware me

Danny Kay – Odo da baabi

Dausty Era ft. Stay Jay – Makoma

KatKiz – Obi Shemu

Lotty – Do your Own

Lyrical Aporfii – Obaahemaa

Pentoa – Medo Wiase

Talanku – Wonti

Yaw Say – Can’t Say Bye

13. Highlife Artiste of the Year

Aboateaa Kwasi

Arm Stick

Asonaba

Daasebre Ba Kwame Rhatty

Danny Kay

Lotty

Lyrical Aporfii

Pentoa

Talanku

Yaw Say

14. Most Promising Act of the Year

Boy Tee

Cashood

Dausty Era

Edicta

KatKiz

King Potterz

Kobby Kin

Kyranstarbwoy

Obaya

Papa Kheelo

Pin Code

Remi Haq

Sorvaiva

Spencer

Stonegee

The Stryka

Tish

Tyra Meek

Vanessa Nice

Yaw say

15. East Side Song of the Year

Boy Tee ft. Koo Ntakra – Kaayi Koomi

Daasebre Ba Kwame Rhatty – Ware me

Elly Element ft. Patapaa – Give them

K.Gee – Ghetto Youth

KatKiz – Obi Shemu

Koo Kyei ft Stonebwoy – Control it

Koo Ntakra – Bam

Phada Gaza ft. Yaa Pono – Life

Sean Khare – My Share

Stone Gee – Perfect Man

Tee Rhyme – Twa WA Num

16. Hip life Song of the Year

2Lhords – Suliya

Edicta – D3d33d3

Elly Element ft. Patapaa – Give them

Joey Kingdom – Fake Mallam

K.Joe ft. Edicta, Cashood & Ladonati – Wob3ti

KO7 ft. Fameye – Style Bia Bi

Koo Ntakra – Bam

Konana ft. Ras Kuuku - Plan

Longation – Tsoobi

Racky Nova ft. Sean Khare – Hide & Seek

Sam Krew ft. Ekow Marvel – Free Me

Tumtum Boafour ft Article wan – Es3 Wose

17. Afro Pop Song of the Year

Denchembour ft. Kofi Kinaata – Take a Ride

I am Bracwecy – Me X U

Kay Dizzle ft Dope Nation – Show Baba Remix

Kofi Byble – Baby Mama

Kwaku Gee – Tualle

Longation ft. All day – A Far

Lyrical Aporfii – Take me to your daddy

Nuru Shabba – A go make am

Obaya ft. Kay Peric – S3 Mo Ano

OV ft. Stonebwouy – Want me

Racky Nova ft. Sean Khare – Hide and seek

Rany Dope Songz – Alomo

Sean Khare – What a love

Shelby Rassi ft. ella – Obi aware me

Skuulfees – baby come

Stonegee – Perfect Man

Tyra Meek – Mene woa

Vanessa Nice – Burning Desire

18. Afro Pop Artiste of the Year

Denchembour

I am Bracwecy

Kay Dizzle

Kofi Byble

Kwaku Gee

Longation

Nuru Shabba

Obaya

OV

Rany Dope Songz

Racky Nova

Sean Khare

Shelby Rassi

Skuulfees

Stonegee

Tyra Meek

Vanessa Nice

19. Collaboration of the Year

1 cedi ft. Teephlow – Feeling it

Boy Tee ft. Koo Ntakra – Kaayi Koomi

Denchembour ft Kofi Kinaata – Take a ride

Elly Element ft. Patapaa – Give them

Inna Flame ft. Knii Lante – Si Abotare

Jeffery Boakye Kwasi ft. Francis Amo

K.Joe ft. Edicta, Ladonati & Cashood – Wob3ti

Kay Dizzle ft Dope Nation – Show Baba Remix

KO7 ft. Fameye – Style Bia Bi

Koo Kyei Ft. Stonebwoy – Control it

Koo Ntakra ft Eno Barony – Ohemaa

OV ft. Stonebwoy – Want me

Phada Gaza ft Yaa Pono – Life

Prince Patricks ft. Morris BabyFace – Kumbale

Tumtum Boafour ft. Article Wan – ESE Wose

Vanessa Nice ft. Kofi Mole - Attention.

Music Video of the Year

Daasebre Ba Kwame Rhatty – Ware me

De Exit – Makolababe

K.Gee - Welcome to Ghana

Kofi Byble – Baby Mama

Koo Kyei Ft. Stonebwoy – Control it

Nuru Shabba – A go Make Am

Obaya ft Kay Peric – S3 Mo Ano

OV ft. Stonebwoy– Want me

Talanku – Wonti

Tee Rhyme – Twa WA Num

Vanessa Nice – Burning Desire

Video Director of the Year

SOBA

Scoby Films

Salifu Abdul Hafiz

REX

Amoako Richmond

Gachios

Prince Dovlo

Kofi Awuah

Sam Armstrong

Kojo Myles

Music Producer of the Year

Aghenzy Beat

Angel Pee

BeatBoss Tims

Cybee

Drumboi

Hypelyrix

Kasapa beat

K.Joe

QholaBeatz

Rany Beats

Tukay Beat

Zadour

Sound Engineer of the Year

Aghenzy Beat

Angel Pee

BeatBoss Tims

Cybee

Dkeezy

Drumboi

Hypelyrix

K.Joe

Luzey Beat

QholaBeatz

Qwesi Frankiesberg

Rany Beats

Vex Beat

Zadour

20. Ghana Most Viral song of the Year

Kpo K3K3 – Stonebwouy

My Level – Shatta Wale

Omo Ada – Medikal

Don’t Be Late – Kofi Mole

Party – Quamina MP

Thunder – Kidi

Walaahi – Kuami Eugene

Stevie Wonder – Wendy Shay ft Shatta wale

Nothing I get - Fameye

21. Most Influential Act of the Year

Kuami Eugene

Okyeame Kwame

Medikal

Shatta Wale

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

Wendy Shay

22. Eastern Pride of the Year

Obrafour

Medikal

Kidi

Kuami Eugene

Wendy Shay

Wutah Kobby

Dada Hafco

K.K Fosu

Pope Skinny (Asouden God)

23.Album of the Year

The Plug – Medikal

Sugar – Kidi

Rockstar –Kuami Eugene

Shay on you – Wendy Shay

24. Promoter of the Year

GizoShowbiz

Kumikasa

DJ Kula

Sammy Flex

Daabrehene

Action DJ

EagleEyeMedia

Jagonzy

DJ Kobby

Papa Attitude

25. Artist of the Year

Daasebre Ba Kwame Rhatty

Denchembour

Jeffery Boakye Kwasi

Kasiebo

Koo Kyei

Koo Ntakra

O.V

Phada Gaza

Tee Rhyme