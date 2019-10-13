Teflon Flexx Lit Up Legon Presec With Dope Nation

Teflon Flexx

The Northern bad boy known in Showbiz as Teflon Flexx for the first time after the release of his hit song, dubbed ‘Eskebelebe’ which he featured Dopenation, performed with the duo at the 2019 ‘Torch and Bonfire, Presec, Legon.

The event which took place on Friday October 11, at the school’s premises is an annual event organized by past students of the school.

Teflon together with Dopenation thrilled the audience with great performances.

According to Teflon, performing with the two talents was mind-blowing especially on a prestigious platform like that.

The artiste has climbed major stages this year. He recently performed in Tamale on Fancy Gadam’s stage at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Teflon is known for his unique style of music and his love for fashion. He has songs like, ’Murder’Oreo’ ‘Keep on trying’ ‘Eskebelebe’ and the latest ‘ Sex for grades

The song is available on all music shops.