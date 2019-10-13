Shatta Wale releases much-anticipated single 'Prophecy'

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has released his much anticipated single ‘Prophecy’.

The song highlights some of the societal issues bothering the youth in the country.

The artiste had many people from his community holding placards with some of the things they felt was hindering their progress.

High cost of living, poor health care, low income, high tariffs, poverty, corruption, we need jobs, police brutality, access to potable water and unreliable energy supply were some of the things written on the placards.

These issues Shatta Wale said has angered the people and they are willing to rise up against their ‘oppressors’.

Placards with inscriptions ‘like from the ghetto we rise up’, ‘youth arise’ and ‘read Psalms to Exodus’ were also on display

Shatta Wale said he has had to call his boys to cool down on some occasions adding, “who said Shatta Wale no be governor? Like if eno be me, you go see war war, boys bore, I dey talk to them e just be one call.”

He added people would see a miracle in 2020 stating that when he says it people just think its parables.

Watch the video below:



Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu