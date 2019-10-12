My 'Wahala' After Cosmetic Surgery — Nana Frema Cries

When actress/singer, Nana Frema, went under the knife for liposuction, she had two objectives; to be comfortable in her body and to grow her career. However, her expectations after the cosmetic surgery, especially where her career is concerned, have not been met and is a cause for worry for Nana Frema. Even her love life is taking the brunt too.

“You know when I went to work on my body, it was because of the name-calling, which at a point got me depressed and I thought going for surgery would work. It did because I’m now comfortable with who I am, I can wear what I want and all that but with my career especially, it has not helped, I am not satisfied.

“I feel it is because I came out to say that indeed I had worked on my body. The movie roles are not coming, the singing gigs are not coming and I sometimes feel I shouldn’t have come out, I think it has really worked against me.

“I thought things would be ok for me but I guess I was wrong, I am not fully satisfied. I needed that self-confidence to show the world what I am made of in terms of talent because before then, I was told, if I were slim, or did not have a big stomach, it would have been easy but it is all false,” she told Graphic Showbiz recently.

Another area where Nana Frema says she has suffered is her romantic relationships. “I have found myself in a situation where the guy said, ‘my friends will laugh at me because my girlfriend’s body is due to surgery’ etc.

“I don’t blame them though because Ghana is not yet there. We have not gotten to that point where we will accept things like this.

"Interestingly, men like ladies with big butts, some even pay for their girlfriends to go and do it, even pastors pay for their wives but I guess they do not like that when it’s in the public like mine,” she said.

When asked if she had any regrets going under the knife, she said no, “I wouldn’t say I regret it because it increased my self-esteem and gave me the confidence that I wanted but it is just the other side that I lack.”

In answer to whether she was not making progress with her career because she was not working hard enough, Nana Frema said, “I am really working hard but it is just not coming. I left my old band and now have a new one and we are working hard.

“I do not have any manager so I do everything by myself. I am working but it is just not there. I pray things will get better.”

Despite all the setbacks, Nana Frema is still on the move and she told Graphic Showbiz that she would be releasing a new single, ‘Sugar’, very soon.

As a singer, Nana Frema has songs such as ‘Anger’ and ‘Love of My Life’ to her credit and has starred in television series ‘Within the Apartment’ and ‘Apartment 22’ as an actress.

---Graphic Showbiz