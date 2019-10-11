Talaat Yarky Drops “Baby Boo “ Off His Yarky SZN EP -- LISTEN

Afrotrap Dancehall act, Talaat Yarky has dropped the first song “Baby Boo’ off his highly anticipated EP Yarky Szn.

Produced by AMG Beyond Kontrol in house producer Unkle Beatz, the fast rising act showers his girlfriend with praises telling her how he misses her when she isn’t around.

Talaat Yarky is a solo Reggae and Dancehall artist, and aspires to be the voice of the people of the ghetto, bringing their struggles to light and offering them hope and of course great music.

He has released songs like “Ever Strap”, “Obeleke” among others under his previous name. He is currently signed onto Streetwaves Records, a 360 Entertainment company.