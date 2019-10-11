Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas, Others Unveiled At 'The Perfect Picture-10years Later' Launch

Sparrow Productions has now rebranded to Sparrow Pictures, 10 years after the movie ‘The Perfect Picture’. “The perfect picture: 10 years later” was launched on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019.

CEO of Sparrow pictures, Shirley Frimpong Manso unveiled the cast of the movie. It includes Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas, Adjetey Annan, KSM, Lydia Forson, and Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo.

According to Shirley, The perfect picture opened the doors for movies at the Silverbird cinemas. She also believes that it can break the box office success it chalked 10 years ago with the original production—with a captivating storyline that would not only bring back memories but create new enduring ones.

Synopsis

‘The Perfect Picture’ was about three beautiful women pushing their 30s and making bold attempts to change their lives even when destiny plays its joke on them.

In ‘The Perfect Picture -Ten Years Later’, the girls are back, pushing their 40s and their lives haven’t lost one spark of the drama they had 10 years ago.

Watch their unveiling below: