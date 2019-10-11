Can Liberian Singer Kanvee Adams Become The First Gospel Artist To Win AFRIMA Best Female Artiste In Western Africa?

2019 has been an amazing year for music ministry and for our gospel music industry, because one of our very own, in the person of KANVEE ADAMS(@kanveeadamsofficial), has been nominated severally at the AFRIMA Awards, a reputable All Africa music awards platform, for her exceptional works in her latest album titled ‘HOSANNA’.

A multiple award-winning artists, and a veteran of 16 gospel music albums, Kanvee Adams has been rightly recognized by nominations in the following categories below, and voting for her is still open in all categories via www.afrima.org:

- BEST FEMALE ARTISTE IN WESTERN AFRICA

- SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR IN AFRICA

- BEST FEMALE ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC

Hit songs from the new HOSANNAalbum, such as ‘MAMA’, ‘DAILY PRAYER’, CARRY MY LOAD, and ‘HOSANNA’are already being played on all major media platforms across the globe.

She has several incredibly inspiring music videos online including the recently released songs produced by MASTERKRAFT, with videos shot by PAUL GAMBIT and HOLY STEVE.

Kanvee Adams is signed to DAAR MUSIC GLOBAL ( @daarmusicglobal ), a record label founded by High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

The voting is still on for the AFRIMA AWARDS, please vote for Kanvee Adams in all 3 categories by registering at www.afrima.org

