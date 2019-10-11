Ghana DJ Awards Disappointing - DJ Asumadu

Ghanaian Disc Jockey, Solomon Asumadu Mensah popularly known as DJ Asumadu, has expressed huge disappointment at this year’s Ghana DJ Awards.

The club DJ who felt snubbed by the organizers of the awards despite playing many shows in the clubs and events under the year of review took to Social Media to vent his displeasure in the scheme after the nominees’ list was announced last Thursday.

In an Instagram post, DJ Asumadu has shared that the scheme is not something any hard working DJ should look up to because it is nor aimed at rewarding the hardworking players.

He also added that the award scheme is designed to favour a few DJs based on familiarities and friendship.

Read his full post below;



Source: www.Fnnewsroom.com