Atinka TV To Launch Kronkron Season Two This Friday

Atinka TV, a subsidiary company under the Atinka Media Village (AMV), operators of Atinka radio, Ahoto FM, Agyenkwa FM and Atinkaonline.com will on Friday launch the season two of “Kronkron”, its big band worship reality show.

Kronkron is a reality television (TV) show that seeks to groom talents in the Biblical/gospel music fraternity and help them grow as musicians and performers through training.

The Gospel reality show is also to reveal the truths about God in worship.

The season two of Kronkron will be launched at 11 a.m. at the AMV Head headquarters, Avenor Junction.

Ministers of the country, Head of Churches, groups of Kronkron Season one and Queens from Di Asa are expected to grace the occasion aside renowned Ghanaian gospel musicians.

Speaking before the launch, the Managing Director of the Atinka Media Village, Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, called on the public to come and support the programme to make it a success.

He encouraged all viewers of Atinka TV to expect the best and also stay tuned to the channel as the station is known for well-executing reality shows.