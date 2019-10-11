Throwback: Sarkodie's first BET cypher with D-Black, Edem, Rockstone, others

On October 8, BET released their 2019 cypher featuring Sarkodie that left many people in awe.

The rapper, who had won the Best International Flow Award at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards days before, was seen preaching against skin bleaching, slavery mentalities and empowering the youth.

Many fans had marvelled at how much the artiste has improved with his style and lyrical punch lines.

So, today on Throwback we look at his first-ever cypher for BET.

Titled ‘The African Invasion’, the cypher featured a couple of other Ghanaian acts including D-Black, Edem, Tinney, The grandpapa Reggie Rockstone, Kwaku T and others.

Watch the cypher below:



Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu