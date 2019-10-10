Nii Atakora Mensah of MiPROMO wins Media, Social and Digital category at “40 under 40” Awards

Veteran Ghanaian Journalist and a content developer Nii Atakora Mensah of MiPROMO Company Limited last week won an award for Media, Social and digital category of 40 Under 40 Awards 2019.

Nii Atakorah was nominated together with top personalities including Abdulai Sakra Of Zionite Group, Maame Ama Owusu- Arhin From Xavier Media Group.

The Journalist who could not attend the event because he had travelled outside the country said in a chat with Attractivemustapha.com that , his win is a win for MiPROMO Company Limited, and also to celebrate the company’s numerous clients who have over the years patronized and believed in their services.

40 UNDER 40 Awards is aimed at identifying and honoring a cross-section of Ghana’s influential and accomplished young business fellows under the age of 40 who are making a massive impact on the industries they operate in.

The event is for most industrious young business leaders under age forty from a wide range of industries, who are committed to business growth, professional excellence and community service and have risen through the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age.