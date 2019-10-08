Van Vicker plays bad boy role in new movie titled “AMA” (Video)

Ghanaian Award-winning Actor Van Vicker has for the past days released pictures and videos of himself which suggest that he has featured in a yet to be released movie titled ‘AMA’ in which he plays the ‘bad boy’ role.

The movie according to Attractivemustapha.com sources features other talented movie stars including popular stars Moesha Budong, Fella Makafui, Jessica Williams, Umar Krupp,Vicky Zuga, Anthony Woode, Kwesi Blay, Habiba Sinare and many more.

The producer of the movie, Umar Krupp has also been captured on his social media pages stating that the movie is an epic glamour film delving into our world of human trafficking. A deep hollow vacuum of oppression, torture and all sorts of inhumane activities.

He also mentioned that it was beautifully directed by Kwame Kyei Baffour with legendary actor Van Vicker playing the villain “Farouk”. Esi Hammond playing the “AMA”.

“AMA” is a compelling story that educates and informs the public about how people are exploited and abused and it seeks to give firm guidance on self-willingness and resistance to any form of enslavement and abuse”.

“It is full of breathtaking suspense, drama-filled and packed with intense adventure and action and sensational in every aspect of a good film, which gives it a unique feature”.

He concluded in his post that the movie is set to be in the cinemas next year and it is a must-watch.

It will be premiered in Accra, Kumasi Tamale, Cape Coast, Sunyani and Takoradi.

Attractivemustapha.com