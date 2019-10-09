Stephanie Benson Unveiled As Brand Ambassador For Breast Cancer Awareness

Stephanie Benson

Media General's 3Foundation has unveiled Stephanie Benson as the brand ambassador to champion breast cancer campaign for its corporate social responsibility in health.

After battling breast cancer, Ghanaian jazz singer and songwriter Stephanie Benson is hoping to support other women who have gone through the same nightmare.

The singer, born Princess Akua Ohenewaa Asieanem, hopes to raise enough funds through the Pink Bubble Charity car wash at the Accra Mall to give women reconstructive surgeries to put them back to shape.

“I went through breast cancer two years ago and I came out of it having to have a double mastectomy, and because I pay and help a lot of women who go through cancer… I act like a counsellor to them,” Stephanie Benson narrated on 3news.

Breast cancer develops from breast tissue and claims the lives of thousands of women annually.

Out of over nine million cancer deaths recorded worldwide, breast accounted for 2.09 million cases.

However, many women still shy away for fear that when diagnosed, their breast might undergo mastectomy (surgically removing the whole breast) to save their lives.

Stephanie has two realistic reconstructed breasts that she boldly flaunts to give other women hope that of living full life even after their surgery.

As part of Media General's corporate social responsibility, a car wash is being organised on October 26 to raise funds to cover surgeries of women suffering from breast cancer.

The Corporate Social Responsibility Manager for Media General in charge of 3Foundation, Adriana Akosua Adjei, entreated women to join the 3Foundation and Stephanie to create awareness about breast cancer.

“Inasmuch as we will be having fun, I entreat everyone to have their breast screened. It is better to spend five minutes with us to have fun and check than to stay home without knowing and be diagnosed later in life with the breast cancer,” she advised.