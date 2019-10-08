Stonebwoy, Nana NYC and Others To Perform At AYVA Center In Houston

Reigning reggae-dancehall act Stonebwoy has been billed to perform at one of the largest banquet facilities in Houston southwest area called AYVA Center on Saturday, October 2019.

Not only the Stonebwoy but Ghanaian US base Hip-hop and Hiplife musician Nana Yaw, who has already won the heart of Ghanaian communities in New York and across on smash will also be performing live. Nana NYC recently won the 'Best USA Album' award at 2019 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

CEO of Vienna Entertainment Willdad, came into agreement with the management of Stonebwoy to put together a big show in Houston Texas as they have huge African community and they don’t shy away from celebrating their culture

The doors open at 8 pm and the show is expected to start a little bit after, ending at 1 am. Houston Texas base artistes King Kwamoe, King Millz, Frosh Omala who has already left a mark on their brands will be supporting the show.

Disc Jockeys on rotation are DJ Nana, DJ Toxic, DJ Temptation, DJ musko, DJ Modelo and DJ Silentkilla. It's a must-attend event so don't be left out. Tickets available on Eventbrite

Source: www.djasumadu.com