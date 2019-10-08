Teflon Flexx Thrills Fans At Fancy Gadam’s ‘Dream Concert’

Teflon Flexx known as the Northern badboy last weekend Saturday, October 5, 2019 thrilled fans at Fancy Gadam’s Dream Concert.

Teflon Flexx on Saturday at the Tamale Sports stadium, gave his fans the best of him with regards to his craft.

Speaking to an audience, she indicated that, “Teflon has a unique style and his tunes are always on point. His performance was dope. Everyone should watch out for him.”

He performed all his songs; ‘Eskelebele which features Dopenation, ‘Oreo’ ft Macassio and other dope tunes.

The artiste who has performed on major stages this year, recently released a new single dubbed ‘Keep on trying’ produced by A Town.

‘ Keep on Trying’ is not just a song but a whole journey of his life from a little town in the Upper East region of Ghana called Wiaga, where he had his education and upbringing from. It also celebrates a legend from Wiaga called Abolik Kwame a local musician who Teflon Flexx took a hook from his song to inspire the youth to keep on trying and working on their dreams.

On the cover of the single, Teflon depicted a monument in the town centre of Wiaga. ‘Keep on Trying’ was sung in both Bulsa and English.

The song will be available on all music online shops soon.