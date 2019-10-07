AMA Boss, Adjei Sowah And Matilda Amissah Arthur Cut sod for new Library At A.M.A Complex

Efforts being made to revamp libraries in the country and deepen the reading habit of the Ghanaian child was given a further boost as the e-Ananse libraries has outdoored one more library at the AMA Complex in Accra.

This expands the agency-run network of public libraries so far in Ghana to three.

Speaking at a ceremony to officially open the library, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra and Chairman for the occasion, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, commended West Blue Consulting for reintroducing kids to African culture through the use of Ghana’s Kwaku Ananse folklore.

He noted that the concept was appropriate because it sought to promote local content which could easily be related to, adding that it was for this reason that the city authority was providing the necessary environment and resources to promote reading in the city.

He admonished all and sundry to read wide in order to acquire more knowledge.

The former Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Matilda Amissah Arthur, who was the Special Guest of Honour, in a speech encouraged writers to write books based on things in the environment that children could identify and relate to in their everyday lives.

She said reading was not only about textbooks, but also supplementary books such as story and literature books, since these would help children learn new vocabularies.

“Reading is important in our everyday lives. If you want to improve on yourself, read a lot of books. If you stop reading, you are depriving yourself from learning a lot of activities,” she said.

The Executive Director of e-Ananse Libraries, Cephas Larbi, on his part said, ”We at e-Ananse are committed to ensuring that, through the establishment of the libraries, we stay true to our values by giving our children and the youth both the roots and the wings to succeed.

”We started with two libraries – our flagship at the University of Ghana, Legon, which was launched recently, and another in Osu, behind the Trust Specialist hospital. ”

He continues, ”Today we will be unveiling our third e-Ananse Library inside this magnificent AMA Complex. I encourage all students and everyone here gathered to read and make good use of these libraries. We at e-Ananse want reading to become a habit for every Ghanaian.

”Many young Ghanaians are getting educated than ever before and the need for quiet places in our communities to self-study and undertake research has become a necessary social service and the Authority is delighted to be leading that effort”.

He commended the Mayor of Accra, Honorable Nii Adjei Sowah, on the leadership shown in collaborating with the library Authority to open the new branch for the public.

He used the occasion to advise philanthropists and corporate institutions willing to invest in libraries and reading promotion for the public good to do so to better and develop the country.

“These Libraries will benefit most Basic and Senior High School students to undertake their homework activities and access supplementary resources.” he added.

Book Reading

The unveiling of the new library also saw a book reading session between former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Ms. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, and students of the Henrietta Preparatory School.

She advised the young girls to read widely and learn hard to become responsible adults and contribute their quota to the development of the country.

According to her, the move when exhibited well is expected to radically improve literacy and development outcomes aimed at transforming lives and communities in the country.

The event was attended by John Dumelo, Samia Nkrumah, Kofi Akpabli, Nana Kwasi Gyan Apenteng, Blakk Rasta,