Gospel Musician Alice Mckenzie wins best collaboration at Ghana Music Awards UK

Sensational Ghanaian Gospel Musician based in the United Kingdom, Alice McKenzie on Saturday, 5th October, 2019 won the best UK Based Collaboration of the Year with her song titled ‘Ahuntanhunu’ which features Noble Nketsiah and Moris D’Voice formerly known as Morris Baby Face.

The 2019 edition of Ghana Music Awards UK took place at the Discovery Center in London, with Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale emerging as the Artiste of the Year.

In the Gospel Category, Diana Hamilton won the UK Based Best Gospel Song of the Year and the Gospel Artiste of the year.

Alice Mckenzie launched her ‘Ahuntanhunu’ album on 14th September, 2019 at the Calvary Charismatic Baptist Church in London.

The Album launch attracted thousands of Gospel fans and top Gospel musicians based in the United Kingdom and Gospel Musicians from Ghana including Nobel Nketsiah, Dayo Bello, Pastor Richie and many more.

Alice McKenzie thanked God and her fans for the massive support.

