07.10.2019 General News

I'ill Tap Your Blessing To Win Grammy Soon - Patapaa Tells Sarkodie

By News Desk
Patapaa and Sarkodie
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

Rapper Sarkodie on Saturday won the Best International Flow at 2019 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Hip Hop Awards and most Ghanaians have taken turns to congratulate him.

One of such people is the Skopatumana boss, Patapaa aka Patapeezy.

According to Patapaa, he taps into Sarkodie’s blessing to win a Grammy soon.

He tweeted; “Congratulations @sarkodie for always putting Ghana on the map. You deserved it. I tap into your blessings to win a Grammy soon #bestinternationalflow#HiphopAwards19#BetHipHopAwards2019.”

The award-winning rapper beat competition from the likes of Nigeria’s Falz, South Africa’s Nasty C, Tory Lanez from Canada, UK’s Ghetts and Lil Simz, and Kalash from France to emerge winner of the Best International Flow award.

Sarkodie dedicated the award to his daughter, Titi who is also known as Adalyn Owusu Addo.

“I want to say a big thank you to the Almighty God, to my family, this one is for my little girl, Titi…”

See a screenshot of Patapaa’s tweet below:

107201970616-j5eq27t2gb-patapaa-and-sarkodie-tweet

---Adomonline.com

