Adina is my favourite singer in recent times - Wulomei lead singer

Veteran highlife singer, Naa Amanua of Wulomei group fame says that Adina is her favourite female artist among the new crop of artistes.

The versatile singer told Joy News that the ‘Makoma’ singer has been her great friend and they keep in touch frequently.

“Adina and I are great friends, so we meet often and talk about a lot of things chief among which is music,” she said in an interview at her Labadi residence.

Singer, Adina

The lead singer of Wulomei group has been off the music scene for close to a decade. She sang lead vocals on Ga classics songs including ‘Akosua Serwaa’, ‘Mingbo’, ‘Oblayoo ko.’

When asked about a possible collaboration, Naa Amanua said, “I am looking forward to that...I haven’t discussed it with her personally.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Kumah Prince Michael | Intern