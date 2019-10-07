Jane Ezenwa Emerges Exquisite Queen Nigeria World 2019

Miss Jane Ezenwa

Miss Jane Ezenwa has emerged as the grand winner Exquisite Queen Nigeria World 2019 beating 37 other delegates to win the prestigious title.

Held over the weekend at the imo Entertainment Academy in Owerri, the colourful event packaged by Greenville agency was laced with outstanding displays from the beautiful contestants.

Top dignitaries around the country including the current Executive Assistant to IMO state Governor on Entertainment Hon. Nonso Aniche, popular youth philanthropist Chief Meshark Anorue amongst others were all in attendance.

Jane, a 23-year old graduate of University of Abuja who represented Rivers state was eventually crowned the winner.

Other winners and tittle holders include ONUGHA Chiamaka BEULAH (Exquisite Queen Nigeria Africa 2019), Jessica Michael (Exquisite Queen Nigeria 2019), Mercy Kalu (Exquisite Queen Nigeria Diaspora 2019) and Jessica Okechchukwu (Exquisite Queen Nigeria tourism 2019).

The new queen, while giving her final speech after being crowned added that she will be embarking on Girls Child Orientation and Empowerment.

"I feel very honored to be crowned the winner tonight, to everyone who assisted in making this journey a fruitful one, I remain indebted to you all. Through my existing foundation, Janextra Foundatin, I will be embarking on girl child educational campaigns and also organizing empowerment programs for the female youths in the society," she emphasised.