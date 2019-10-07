Hundreds Join MUCG In Maiden ''Walk For Life'' Fitness Event

Hundreds of students and staff of Methodist University College Ghana (MUCG) and fitness enthusiasts from various parts of Accra converged on the Ayi-Mensah toll booth on Saturday, 5 October, 2019 to participate in the first edition of ''MUCG Walks for Life'' fitness event.

The ''Walk for Life'' event, which will be organised annually, is to emphasise the significance of exercising and keeping fit. The converging point for staff and students was the school's Dansoman campus.

But the walk started from the Ayi-Mensah toll booth to the Peduase Lodge and ended with a stimulating aerobic session.