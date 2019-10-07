KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Adina, Others To Thrill Fans At Odwira Festival Concert

The musical concert to climax this year’s Odwira Festival will take place this Saturday, October 12 at the Aburi Botanical Gardens.

Artists billed to thrill patrons include Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Adina and Dope Nation. They are expected to delight fans with their danceable songs which will turn the venue into a dance hall. There would also be a talent hunt show on the night.

According to the organizers (Fablinks), this year’s event will deliver back-to-back performances from all the artistes billed for the event.

They added that Hon.O.B Amoah, MP for Akwapim South will be the guest of honor.

Kidi is expected to rock the stage with some of his hit tracks such as ‘Odo’, ‘Adiepena’, ‘Thunder’, ‘Never Again’, ‘Say You Love Me’, and Sugar’ whiles Adina, Kuame Eugene and Dope Nation would also dazzle patrons with tracks such as Cofusion, Makoma and Zanku .

The Odwira Festival is mainly performed by people of Akuapem, Akwamu and sometimes the Akyem. The Odwira celebration begins at the end of the 40-day meditation period by chiefs and elders of the traditional area.

Six weeks to the festival, a ceremony called “Adae” is performed at the Adontenhene’s palace, highlighted by ban on drumming and noise-making, so that the gods can rest while people fortify themselves spiritually and materially for the celebration ahead.

All Adonten stool houses in the towns and villages perform their own ceremonies before coming together for the grand Adontehene Odwira at Aburi-Ankaase.

