I call It Greatness - TiC congratulates Sarkodie

Ghanaian music legend, Tic, has described Sarkodie's historic win of the newly created BET Best International Flow category as greatness.

In a congratulatory message to the Ghanaian multiple award-winning rapper, Tic indicated that the success achieved by his colleague would go down in annals of world music history.

According to him, it would forever be recorded as the first Black African from Ghana to have won such a prestigious award.

For Tic, Sarkodie's ability to achieve such success is what he(TiC) calls GREATNESS.

"Hurry up and pick that award bro @sarkodie congratulations for this one, it’s going down in history as the first black African gentleman from Ghana to win this and that’s what I call greatness," he posted.

Sarkodie was on Saturday adjudged winner of maiden Best International Flow Category at the BET Hip Hop Awards in the United States of America.

Sark was nominated alongside six other acts, Falz (Nigeria), Ghetts (U.K), Kalash (France), Lil Simz (U.K), Nasty C (South Africa) and Tory Lanez (Canada).