TeePhlow earns a nomination at Ghana Music and Art Awards Europe

Lukeman Baidoo who is known in the music industry as TeePhlow earns a nomination at the just-launched awards event Ghana Music and Art Awards Europe. The prolific rapper was nominated in the Collaboration of The Year category with his single Forgive which features the songstress Adina.

Teephlow is seen to be enjoying some international attention since his entry at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA. He was nominated again at the Ghana Music Awards UK in the Best Rapper category.

The award-winning rapper is also expected to receive an award in the States later in year at an event put together by 3G Media.

Teephlow is out with another project which is rumoured to be the best rap/hip-hop project so far in 2019. Find the song below: