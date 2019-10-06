Dr Osei Kwame Despite & Samini honored, Shatta Wale wins Artiste of the year: Full list of winners

Ghana’s controversial “Dancehall King”, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, also known as Shatta Wale has been adjudged best Artiste of the year at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards UK.
Ghana’s controversial “Dancehall King”, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, also known as Shatta Wale has been adjudged best Artiste of the year at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards UK.
The event which took place at the Discovery Center in London on Saturday, 5th October, According to Attractive Mustapha was ecstatic as it witnessed performances from Samini, DSP kofi Sarpong and others.
Highly respected business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite was honored for the various roles he plays in the Ghanaian business entertianment environment and his philanthropic gestures.
Reggae Dancehall icon Samini was also honored for the heights he has achieved in the Music industry and beyond.
Below is the full list of winners
Category Winner
African Artiste of The Year Burna Boy
Artiste of The Year Shatta Wale
Best Collaboration of The Year Cctv - King Promise Ft. Mugeez & Sarkodie
Best Female Vocalist of The Year Eshun
Best Ghanaian International Touring Act Wiyaala
Best Group of The Year R2bees
Best Male Vocalist of The Year Akwaboah
Best Music Video of The Year Sarkodie - I Can’t Let Go
Ghanaian Traditional/Cultural Act Amamre Cultural Troupe
Gospel Artiste of The Year Koda
Gospel Song of The Year Bobolebobo - Evangelist Ik Aning
Highlife Artiste of The Year Kuami Eugene
Highlife Song of The Year Wish Me Well - Kuami Eugene
Hiplife Artiste of The Year Medikal
Hiplife Song of The Year Omo Ada – Medikal
Popular Song of The Year My Level - Shatta Wale
Producer of The Year Possi Gee
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of The Year Shatta Wale
The Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year Dagomba Girl - Maccasio Ft. Mugeez
UK Based Afrobeat Song of The Year Location – Charles Kalah
UK Based Afrobeats Artiste of The Year Atumpan (Drumz)
UK Based Artiste of the Year Diana Hamilton
UK Based Best Collaboration of the Year Ahuntanhunu - Alice Mckenzie Ft. Noble Nketsiah
UK Based Best Gospel Song of the Year Mo Ne Yo - Diana Hamilton
UK Based Best DJ of the Year DJ Fiifii
UK Based Ghanaian International Artiste Fuse ODG
UK Based Gospel Artiste of the Year Diana Hamilton
UK Based Uncovered Artiste of the Year Samuel Séy
Uncovered Artiste of the Year Krymi
Lifetime Achievement -UK Vandyke Appiah Kubi
Lifetime Achievement - GH Yaw Sarpong
Honorary Award
Special Recognition Award Dr. Osei Kwame Despite
Samini
Attractivemustapha.com