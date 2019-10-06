Dr Osei Kwame Despite & Samini honored, Shatta Wale wins Artiste of the year: Full list of winners

Ghana’s controversial “Dancehall King”, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, also known as Shatta Wale has been adjudged best Artiste of the year at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards UK.

The event which took place at the Discovery Center in London on Saturday, 5th October, According to Attractive Mustapha was ecstatic as it witnessed performances from Samini, DSP kofi Sarpong and others.

Highly respected business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite was honored for the various roles he plays in the Ghanaian business entertianment environment and his philanthropic gestures.

Reggae Dancehall icon Samini was also honored for the heights he has achieved in the Music industry and beyond.

Below is the full list of winners

Category Winner

African Artiste of The Year Burna Boy

Artiste of The Year Shatta Wale

Best Collaboration of The Year Cctv - King Promise Ft. Mugeez & Sarkodie

Best Female Vocalist of The Year Eshun

Best Ghanaian International Touring Act Wiyaala

Best Group of The Year R2bees

Best Male Vocalist of The Year Akwaboah

Best Music Video of The Year Sarkodie - I Can’t Let Go

Ghanaian Traditional/Cultural Act Amamre Cultural Troupe

Gospel Artiste of The Year Koda

Gospel Song of The Year Bobolebobo - Evangelist Ik Aning

Highlife Artiste of The Year Kuami Eugene

Highlife Song of The Year Wish Me Well - Kuami Eugene

Hiplife Artiste of The Year Medikal

Hiplife Song of The Year Omo Ada – Medikal

Popular Song of The Year My Level - Shatta Wale

Producer of The Year Possi Gee

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of The Year Shatta Wale

The Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year Dagomba Girl - Maccasio Ft. Mugeez

UK Based Afrobeat Song of The Year Location – Charles Kalah

UK Based Afrobeats Artiste of The Year Atumpan (Drumz)

UK Based Artiste of the Year Diana Hamilton

UK Based Best Collaboration of the Year Ahuntanhunu - Alice Mckenzie Ft. Noble Nketsiah

UK Based Best Gospel Song of the Year Mo Ne Yo - Diana Hamilton

UK Based Best DJ of the Year DJ Fiifii

UK Based Ghanaian International Artiste Fuse ODG

UK Based Gospel Artiste of the Year Diana Hamilton

UK Based Uncovered Artiste of the Year Samuel Séy

Uncovered Artiste of the Year Krymi

Lifetime Achievement -UK Vandyke Appiah Kubi

Lifetime Achievement - GH Yaw Sarpong

Honorary Award

Special Recognition Award Dr. Osei Kwame Despite

Samini



